PT Centratama Telekomunikasi Indonesia plans to raise almost 300 billion rupiah ($24.70 million) from a rights issue to develop telecommunication towers, the company said in a statement.

Centratama aims to issue 1.48 billion shares priced at 200 rupiah per share.

The company reported revenue of 51.96 billion rupiah in the third quarter, up from last year's 18.21 billion rupiah. It posted a net loss of 31.03 billion rupiah due to increased operating costs that reached 23.36 billion rupiah from 15.11 billion rupiah a year earlier. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,144.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)