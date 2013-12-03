Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co, the ninth largest tire maker, would increase its investment to $320 million from $80.1 million to build a factory in Indonesia, said Finance Director Richard Lo.

The company plans to build the facility, which is expected to start operation in 2015, on a 27-hectare site, starting next year.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,770 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anand Basu)