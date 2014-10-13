PT Chevron Pacific Indonesia, a unit of Chevron Corp, has
submitted an official letter saying it would temporarily delay
its deep water gas development project worth $12 billion in
Makassar Strait, East Kalimantan, according to Naryanto Wagimin,
director for upstream business at the energy and mineral
resources ministry.
Chevron plans to revise its calculations for the project,
said Naryanto, adding that the firm has discovered fresh gas
reserves. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)