PT Graha Layar Prima, the operator of movie theatre chain Blitzmegaplex, plans to develop 30 new cinema complexes by 2017, with a total investment of up to $60 million, said CEO Bernard Kentz Sondakh.

The firm will add three cinema complexes to its existing 11 in cities across Indonesia. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)