Property developer PT Ciputra Development reported net
profit of 227.65 billion rupiah ($19.76 million) for the first
quarter of this year, up 5 percent from 215.89 billion rupiah
over the same period last year, said Director Tulus Santosa.
Revenue fell 8 percent to 1.2 trillion rupiah from last
year's 1.3 trillion rupiah. Tulus said the company is still
optimistic about achieving its full-year 2014 revenue target of
9 trillion rupiah.
Ciputra Development is targeting 2014 marketing sales of 10
trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
($1 = 11522.5 rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)