BRIEF-China Vanke Co announces consolidation of commercial properties
* Resolution regarding consolidation arrangement of commercial properties of group submitted to board on 11 March 2017 was approved by all directors
Property developer PT Ciputra Development recorded marketing sales of 1.85 trillion rupiah ($160.03 million) in January-April, representing 18 percent of its full-year target of 10 trillion rupiah, said CEO Candra Ciputra.
The firm's first-quarter revenue slipped to 1.2 trillion rupiah from last year's 1.34 trillion rupiah because of falling revenue from apartment and condotel sales. (Kontan)
* Purchasers (Jayton and Oretta), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of company, entered into agreements
* Says property unit plans to set up project company with registered capital at 1.2 billion yuan ($173.84 million)