Property developer PT Ciputra Development recorded marketing sales of 1.85 trillion rupiah ($160.03 million) in January-April, representing 18 percent of its full-year target of 10 trillion rupiah, said CEO Candra Ciputra.

The firm's first-quarter revenue slipped to 1.2 trillion rupiah from last year's 1.34 trillion rupiah because of falling revenue from apartment and condotel sales. (Kontan)

