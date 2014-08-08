Property developer PT Ciputra Development reported a revenue of 2.81 trillion rupiah ($238.54 million) for the first half of the year, up 13 percent from a year earlier.

Net profit was up 19 percent at 797.48 billion rupiah.

The firm said it expects to post a revenue of 5.08 trillion rupiah this year, up 44 percent from last year, and net profit is expected to touch 976.71 billion rupiah, an increase of 23 percent. (Kontan)

