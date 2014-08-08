Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
Property developer PT Ciputra Development reported a revenue of 2.81 trillion rupiah ($238.54 million) for the first half of the year, up 13 percent from a year earlier.
Net profit was up 19 percent at 797.48 billion rupiah.
The firm said it expects to post a revenue of 5.08 trillion rupiah this year, up 44 percent from last year, and net profit is expected to touch 976.71 billion rupiah, an increase of 23 percent. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,780 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.
BOSTON, March 16 Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday in the trial of the co-founder of a now-defunct Massachusetts pharmacy charged with murder and racketeering for his role in a 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States.