Property firm Ciputra Group will build three shopping centres next year, Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting the firm's director Sugwanto Tanto.

PT Ciputra Development Tbk will build the malls in Tangerang, Banten and Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan, while PT Ciputra Surya Tbk will develop a mall in Surabaya, East Java.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo)