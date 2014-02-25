Property developer PT Ciputra Residence, a unit of PT Ciputra
Development, plans to spend between 500 billion rupiah
($43 million) and 1 trillion rupiah ($86 million) on investment
this year to finance 10 residential projects, said Director
Agussurja Widjaja.
The company in cooperation with Japan's Mitsui Corp also
plans to work on residential and apartment projects in Jakarta
and Tangerang. (Investor Daily)
($1 = 11647.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)
