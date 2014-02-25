Property developer PT Ciputra Residence, a unit of PT Ciputra Development, plans to spend between 500 billion rupiah ($43 million) and 1 trillion rupiah ($86 million) on investment this year to finance 10 residential projects, said Director Agussurja Widjaja.

The company in cooperation with Japan's Mitsui Corp also plans to work on residential and apartment projects in Jakarta and Tangerang. (Investor Daily)

