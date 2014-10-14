Property developer PT Ciputra Property Tbk plans to spend 1.5 trillion rupiah ($123.1 million) to develop 30 budget hotels within the next three years, on strong demand amid growing middle classes, said Director Artadinata Jangkar.

The company spent 225 billion rupiah on investment this year to develop five budget hotels. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,185 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)