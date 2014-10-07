Property developer PT Ciputra Surya Tbk cut its 2014 marketing sales target to 1.8 trillion rupiah ($148 million), down 19 percent from an earlier target of 2.2 trillion rupiah, due to weak demand, said CEO Harun Hajadi.

The firm booked marketing sales of 1.1 trillion rupiah in the third quarter of this year. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,190.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)