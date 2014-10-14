Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant International Ltd plans to develop esterquat and methylquat plant worth $18 million in Tangerang, Banten with a production capacity of 12,000 metric tonnes per year, the company said in a statement.

Construction of the facility will be started next year. (Investor Daily)

