Toll road operator PT Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada (CMNP) plans to issue bonds and a subordinated sukuk worth up to 2.5 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($205 million), with the first issuance of 1.75 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($144.24 million) expected in April, said Finance Director Indrawan Sumantri, Kontan reports.

CMNP plans to finance expansion in toll roads. The firm has appointed Ciptadana Securities, Indo Premier Securities , Trimegah Securities and Sucorinvest Central Gani as underwriters. (Kontan) ($1 = 12132.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)

