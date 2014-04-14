UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Indonesia's coal production until April had reached 110 million tonnes, more than a quarter of the country's target for this year at 421 million tonnes, said R. Sukhyar, director general of coal and minerals at the energy and mineral resources ministry.
Sukhyar added that coal output in the first quarter of 2013 reached 105 million tonnes. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources