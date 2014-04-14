Indonesia's coal production until April had reached 110 million tonnes, more than a quarter of the country's target for this year at 421 million tonnes, said R. Sukhyar, director general of coal and minerals at the energy and mineral resources ministry.

Sukhyar added that coal output in the first quarter of 2013 reached 105 million tonnes. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)