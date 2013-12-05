Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
The government plans to increase cocoa bean output to 1 million tonnes next year, up from this year's 936,266 tonnes, said Gamal Nasir, director general for plantations at the agriculture ministry.
The government reported the total plantation area currently at 1.7 million hectares, with rates of productivity only at 820 kg of cocoa per hectare a year.
* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)