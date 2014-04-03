PT Honda Prospect Motor, the main dealer of Honda cars in Indonesia, reported a 35 percent increase in its new cars sales in the first quarter of the year compared with the same period a year ago, said Director Jonfis Fandy, reported Investor Daily.

The firm sold 36,079 vehicles, against 26,722 vehicles, driven by its brand new brand, Honda Mobilio, which accounts for 51 percent of total sales in the January-March period.

