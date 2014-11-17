Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Property developer PT Cowell Development plans to build two apartment towers worth 3 trillion rupiah ($246.10 million) on a 2.5-hectare site in South Jakarta, said CEO Novi Imelly.
Construction will begin in early 2015 and is expected to be completed in three years. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,190 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.