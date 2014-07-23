Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Indonesian property developer PT Cowell Development Tbk has secured a 230-billion-rupiah ($19.99 million) loan from PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk (Panin) that will be used for working capital, Corporate Secretary Darwin Manurung said.
The firm plans to develop two high-end apartment towers, worth 600 billion rupiah, on a 1.1-hectare site in South Jakarta, that will be completed in five years. (Kontan)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.