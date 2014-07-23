Indonesian property developer PT Cowell Development Tbk has secured a 230-billion-rupiah ($19.99 million) loan from PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk (Panin) that will be used for working capital, Corporate Secretary Darwin Manurung said.

The firm plans to develop two high-end apartment towers, worth 600 billion rupiah, on a 1.1-hectare site in South Jakarta, that will be completed in five years. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11508 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)