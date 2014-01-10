Indonesian conglomerate CT Corp is seeking a $1.27 billion loan to refinance its outstanding debt this year, director Chairul Tanjung said in an interview with business daily newspaper Kontan.

The company has operating licences for licenses for French supermarket chain Carrefour SA and several other retail brands in Indonesia.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 12,190 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)