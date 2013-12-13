Indonesian business group CT Corp plans to build Trans Studio theme parks in Thailand and India next year and it has invited a local partner to work on the plan, said group founder Chairul Tanjung. (Investor Daily)

The firm reportedly plans to build 20 theme parks in Indonesia by 2020, with a total investment of around 40 trillion rupiah ($3.3 billion).

