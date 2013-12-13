UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Indonesian business group CT Corp plans to build Trans Studio theme parks in Thailand and India next year and it has invited a local partner to work on the plan, said group founder Chairul Tanjung. (Investor Daily)
The firm reportedly plans to build 20 theme parks in Indonesia by 2020, with a total investment of around 40 trillion rupiah ($3.3 billion).
* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,022.50 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources