PT Dharma Satya Nusantara, a wood product, timber estate and plantation company, plans to develop a palm oil processing factory in East Kalimantan next year, said co-CEO Andranto Oetomo.

The firm reported crude palm oil output in the third quarter reached 288,700 tonnes, up 24 percent from a year earlier. (Kontan)

