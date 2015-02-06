Plantation company PT Eagle High Plantation is targeting crude palm oil output of 414,000 tonnes this year, up 26 percent from last year's 329,000 tonnes, Investor Daily reported, quoting Finance Director Kelik Irwantono.

The firm, formerly known as PT BW Plantation, also plans to build palm oil processing plants in Papua, East Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan and West Kalimantan with production capacity of between 30 tonnes and 45 tonnes per hour each.

