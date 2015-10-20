PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk, the plantation unit of Indonesian conglomerate Rajawali Group, has mortgaged some assets to PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk, Investor Daily reported on Tuesday, quoting Eagle High's corporate secretary.

The mortgage of these assets - plantations and palm oil factories owned by Eagle High's five subsidiaries - is related to a loan worth 2.74 trillion rupiah ($201 million) from the local lender, the newspaper quoted Rudy Suhendra as saying.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,630.00 rupiah) (Compiled by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Sunil Nair)