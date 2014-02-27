Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Indonesian media company PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi is targeting a 16 percent jump in 2014 revenue, partly driven by advertising growth, said CEO Sutanto Hartono. The firm booked a net revenue of 4.2 trillion rupiah ($360.82 million) for the January-September 2013 period, up 21 percent from the same period a year earlier. Advertising income contributed 73 percent to the total revenue. (Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 11640.0000 rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)