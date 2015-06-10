A consortium of firms including technology company PT Elang
Mahkota Teknologi Tbk, TPG Capital and Square Peg
Capital bought Singapore-based online property portal
PropertyGuru for S$175 million ($129.44 million), Investor Daily
reported, quoting Sutanto Hartono, Vice President Director of
Elang Mahkota.
Elang Mahkota will have an 18.8 percent stake in
PropertyGuru after the transaction is completed this month,
Hartono added.
PropertyGuru offers property sales in Singapore, Thailand
and Indonesia. Transaction within the portal reached S$4 billion
a year, the newspaper said.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 1.3520 Singapore dollars)
(Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Sunil Nair)