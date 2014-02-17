PT Electronic City Indonesia Tbk, an electronic appliances retailer, expects its net profit to grow 40 percent in 2014, driven by revenues that are expected to increase 30 percent from last year, said Director Ferry Wiraatmadja as quoted by Bisnis Indonesia.

