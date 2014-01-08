Indonesian Electronics Association (Gabel) said electronic goods sales are expected to rise 10 percent in 2014, the Investor Daily reports. Gabel also estimates that sales would reach 11 percent in 2013 to 38.5 trillion rupiah ($3.15 billion), lower than the earlier growth target of 15 percent due to a weakening rupiah.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 12,237.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Supriya Kurane)