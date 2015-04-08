Cellular phone distributor Erajaya Swasembada is targeting sales this year of 16.3 trillion rupiah ($1.26 billion), up 11 percent from 2014, the Indonesia Finance Today newspaper reported, quoting Marketing and Communications Director Djatmiko Wardoyo.

The firm is targeting a profit of 300 billion rupiah, he said. ----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,980 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)