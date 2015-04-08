Exxon Mobil Corp has returned four oil and gas blocks to
the Indonesian government after exploration studies found
reserves were not economical for the firm to extract, the Kontan
newspaper reported, quoting ExxonMobil Indonesia vice-president
for government affairs Erwin Maryoto.
The blocks returned were the Cendrawasih block in Papua, the
Gunting block in East Java and the Surumana and Mandar blocks in
the Makassar Strait.
Separately, Niko Resources will also return six
blocks to the government after oil and gas regulator (SKKMigas)
said its exploration contracts would not be extended. These
blocks are the Ganal, Bone Bay, West Sageri, Semai V, Seram and
South Matindok.
----
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)