PT Fast Food Indonesia, the holder of the Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise in Indonesia, cut its 2014 revenue growth target to 10 percent from 12 percent, due to a delay in opening new outlets, said Finance Director Justinus D. Juwono.

The firm is targeting 30 new outlets by the end of this year, but so far it has opened 10 outlets, he added. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)