Financing firm PT Federal International Finance (FIF), a unit of PT Astra International, has secured a loan worth $550 million from a syndicate of 10 banks, including Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi-UFJ, CTBC Financial Holding, Deutsche Bank, First Gulf Bank and HSBC, a banker said. (Investor Daily)

