New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group will build a milk factory worth 400 billion rupiah ($35.4 million), in the manufacturing hub of Bekasi, West Java province, said Panggah Susanto, the Industry Ministry's director general for manufacturing-based industry.

The facility is expected to start operation in November this year and will produce 20,000 tonnes of milk per year. (Bisnis Indonesia)

