The Indonesian Food and Beverage Association (Gapmmi) sees sales in 2014 rising 11 percent to 1,000 trillion rupiah ($85.40 billion) from 900 trillion rupiah a year earlier, said Chairman Adhi S. Lukman.

Investment in the sector this year is expected to reach 50 trillion rupiah, Lukman added. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

(1 US dollar = 11,710 Indonesian rupiah)