UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The Indonesian food and beverage association (Gapmmi) sees exports of food and beverage products rising 15 to 20 percent this year to $5.75-$6 billion, compared with exports of $5 billion last year, as the global economy continues to recover, Investor Daily reported, quoting Chairman Adhi Lukman. (Investor Daily)
----
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.