The Indonesian food and beverage association (Gapmmi) sees exports of food and beverage products rising 15 to 20 percent this year to $5.75-$6 billion, compared with exports of $5 billion last year, as the global economy continues to recover, Investor Daily reported, quoting Chairman Adhi Lukman. (Investor Daily)

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)