Toshiba to 'aggressively consider' sale of most of Westinghouse
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will speed up looking at whether it should sell a majority of its overseas nuclear power business.
Automobile distributor PT Motor Ford Indonesia, a unit of U.S.-listed Ford Motor Co, recorded a 52 percent fall in sales in the first quarter of this year from a year earlier, according to a report by the Indonesian automotive manufacturers association (Gaikindo).
The decline was triggered by belated shipping from Thailand, said the company's director Bagus Susanto.
Ford sold 10,157 cars in Indonesia in 2013, representing 36 percent of the domestic market share. (Kontan)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 14 Australia is becoming an interesting microcosm on how to, or how not to, transition an economy from being predominantly powered by coal to more climate-friendly alternatives.
