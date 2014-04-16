Automobile distributor PT Motor Ford Indonesia, a unit of U.S.-listed Ford Motor Co, recorded a 52 percent fall in sales in the first quarter of this year from a year earlier, according to a report by the Indonesian automotive manufacturers association (Gaikindo).

The decline was triggered by belated shipping from Thailand, said the company's director Bagus Susanto.

Ford sold 10,157 cars in Indonesia in 2013, representing 36 percent of the domestic market share. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)