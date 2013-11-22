Taiwanese electronic parts manufacturer Foxconn Technology Co Ltd is considering Yogyakarta as a potential site for a new plant after its Chief Executive met Yogyakarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X to discuss the matter, said Industry Minister MS Hidayat.

Earlier Foxconn said it plans to spend between $5 billion and $10 billion to build a factory on a 500-hectare site in Indonesia. (Kontan)

