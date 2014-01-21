Telecommunications company PT Smartfren Telecom is targeting a 40 percent increase in operating income from last year's target of 2.48 trillion rupiah ($204.79 million), said Director Antony Susilo, Bisnis Indonesia reports.

The firm booked revenue of 1.75 trillion rupiah in the January-September 2013 period. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 12110 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)