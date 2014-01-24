PT Agincourt Resources (G-Resources), a unit of Hong Kong-listed gold company G-Resources Group Ltd, sees lower gold output this year at 230,000 to 250,000 ounces, against 281,477 ounces in 2013, CEO Peter Albert said in a statement.

The firm is targeting silver output of 2 million ounces this year, up 31 percent from 1,515,228 ounces the previous year. (Investor Daily)

