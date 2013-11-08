Tyre maker PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk reported a 73.5 percent drop on its net profit in the third quarter to 205.64 billion rupiah ($18.1 million), from 776.76 billion rupiah a year earlier, Bisnis Indonesia reported.

The sharp drop was driven by lower sales due to unfavourable foreign exchange rates.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 11,390 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)