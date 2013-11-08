UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Tyre maker PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk reported a 73.5 percent drop on its net profit in the third quarter to 205.64 billion rupiah ($18.1 million), from 776.76 billion rupiah a year earlier, Bisnis Indonesia reported.
The sharp drop was driven by lower sales due to unfavourable foreign exchange rates.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 11,390 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources