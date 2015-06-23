Indonesia's State-Owned Enterprise Minister asked flag carrier Garuda Indonesia to increase its fleet to 450 aircraft over the next five years, from 136 in the first quarter of this year, Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting Garuda CEO Arif Wibowo.

