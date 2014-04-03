Indonesian flag Carrier PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk has secured a $100 million loan from PT Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk, a unit of Malaysia's Maybank, said Finance Director Handrito Harjono, as quoted by Investor Daily.

The firm aims to seek more loans to finance this year's investment of between $300 million and $400 million.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

