BRIEF-Otkritie FC Bank to place 10 bln rouble bonds
* Sets book-building for its 10 billion rouble ($174.28 million) exchange traded BO-P03 series bonds on March 22
Indonesian flag Carrier PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk has secured a $100 million loan from PT Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk, a unit of Malaysia's Maybank, said Finance Director Handrito Harjono, as quoted by Investor Daily.
The firm aims to seek more loans to finance this year's investment of between $300 million and $400 million.
* OGM approves cash dividend of 40 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nd1g64) Further company coverage:
March 20 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X-Trade Brokers DM):