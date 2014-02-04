General Electric Indonesia plans to spend $100 million on investment this year that will be used to expand its energy distribution business, medical equipment, mining sector and signalling equipment, said Chief Executive Handry Satriago. (Kontan, Investor Daily)

The company aims to spend up to $300 million on capital expenditure within the next three years.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)