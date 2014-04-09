Telecommunication devices retailer PT Global Teleshop, a unit of PT Trikomsel Oke, is targeting revenues of 4.56 trillion rupiah ($403.95 million) this year, up 17 percent from last year's 3.89 trillion rupiah, on strong demand for smart phones, said CEO Evi Soenarjo.

The firm booked a net profit of around 115.04 billion rupiah in 2013, up 2 percent from a year earlier. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11288.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)