UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Telecommunication devices retailer PT Global Teleshop, a unit of PT Trikomsel Oke, is targeting revenues of 4.56 trillion rupiah ($403.95 million) this year, up 17 percent from last year's 3.89 trillion rupiah, on strong demand for smart phones, said CEO Evi Soenarjo.
The firm booked a net profit of around 115.04 billion rupiah in 2013, up 2 percent from a year earlier. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11288.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources