Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, the Singapore-listed holding company of crude palm oil producer PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology (SMART) Tbk, plans to enter into a joint venture with Compania Espanola de Petroleos (Cespa) of Spain.

The joint venture will produce, distribute and sell fatty alcohol to the global market, the company's chief financial officer Rafael Buhay Concepcion Jr. said in a statement. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)