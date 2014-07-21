Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, the Singapore-listed holding company of crude palm oil producer PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology (SMART), has invited Spain-based Compania Espanola de Petroleos (Cepsa) to produce and sell fatty alcohol, Director Jesslyne Widjaja said in a statement to Singapore Stock Exchange.

Sinar Mas Group is developing a fatty alcohol plant worth $300 million in Indonesia. Group director Gandi Sulistiyanto had said earlier that the company expects the plant to commence operation in the third quarter of 2015. Most of the products from the plant are to be exported to Japan, China, India and European countries, he had said. (Investor Daily)

