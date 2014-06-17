PT Golden Eagle Energy, a unit of Rajawali Group, plans to buy more than 51 percent shares in coal companies in either South Sumatra or East Kalimantan, worth up to about $94 million, said CEO Hendra Surya. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11790 Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)