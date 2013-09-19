Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, Singapore-listed holding company of crude palm oil producer PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology (SMART), plans to build a biofuel plant in 2014 with an investment of between $100 million and $500 million, said Chief Executive Franky Widjaja. (Bisnis Indonesia)

SMART also said it booked a net profit of $158 million in the first half, down 41.5 percent from last year's $270 million on revenues that grew 9 percent to $3.1 billion.

