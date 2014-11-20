Palm oil firm PT Gozco Plantation has secured loans totalling 783 billion rupiah ($64.42 million) with an eight-year tenure from Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI), Bisnis Indonesia newspaper reported, quoting a company statement.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

(1 US dollar = 12,155 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)