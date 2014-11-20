BRIEF-Synchrony Financial to buy GPShopper
* Synchrony Financial to broaden cutting edge mobile commerce solutions for retailers through its acquisition of GPShopper
Palm oil firm PT Gozco Plantation has secured loans totalling 783 billion rupiah ($64.42 million) with an eight-year tenure from Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI), Bisnis Indonesia newspaper reported, quoting a company statement.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
(1 US dollar = 12,155 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
SEOUL, March 20 A lawyer known as her "bullet-proof vest" is on former South Korean president Park Geun-hye's legal team. So are two failed candidates for parliament from her ruling party.
March 20 The parent company of media communications firm Cision, and Capitol Acquisition Corp III , a blank-check company, on Monday agreed to merge in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2.4 billion.