Property developer PT Greenwood Sejahtera Tbk plans to
issue bonds worth 1.5 trillion rupiah ($123 million), said
Director Bambang Dwi Yanto, with the first issuance of 500
billion rupiah expected this year.
The money raised will be used to finance expansion and for
working capital.
The firm is also seeking loans totalling 400 billion rupiah
to finance a property project in the city of Surabaya, East
Java, and the deal is expected to be completed by end of this
year. The company will develop mixed-use property worth 1.9
trillion rupiah on 1.4 hectare in Surabaya.
Greenwood also plans to build two apartments in Surabaya and
Jakarta. Construction is expected to begin next year. (Investor
Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
(1 US dollar = 12,220 rupiah)
