UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Retailer PT Hero Supermarket Tbk reported a 16 percent increase in sales in the first quarter at 3.13 trillion rupiah ($270.7 million), the company informed the stock exchange as quoted by Investor Daily.
Net profit was flat at 55.34 billion rupiah and the company plans to spend 1.39 trillion rupiah in capital expenditure this year for land acquisition and to open more stores, it said.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,564.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources