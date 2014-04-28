Retailer PT Hero Supermarket Tbk reported a 16 percent increase in sales in the first quarter at 3.13 trillion rupiah ($270.7 million), the company informed the stock exchange as quoted by Investor Daily.

Net profit was flat at 55.34 billion rupiah and the company plans to spend 1.39 trillion rupiah in capital expenditure this year for land acquisition and to open more stores, it said.

